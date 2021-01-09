FY2021 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Increased by Analyst

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

