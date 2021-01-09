FY2022 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reduced by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,743,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $24,858,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,973,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $65,419.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,153.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,402 shares of company stock worth $3,704,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

