FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

MRKR stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

