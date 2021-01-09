G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $385,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,141 in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

