Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.