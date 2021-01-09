Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 90,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $72.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.