Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 53,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

