Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.40

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.40 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 29.46 ($0.38), with a volume of 6653685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.06 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.14.

In other news, insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

About Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

