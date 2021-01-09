GAPS (GAP) Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last week, GAPS has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $366.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.63 or 0.99685623 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001954 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00044985 BTC.

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

