Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.10. 379,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,820. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

