GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.57.

GLOP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 368,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.89.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

