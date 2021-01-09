GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Trading Down 1.4%

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). 298,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 177,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.18).

The company has a current ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.51. The company has a market capitalization of £401.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) Company Profile (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

