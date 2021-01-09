GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) Trading 1.8% Higher

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88). 1,557,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 729,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.85).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.45. The company has a market capitalization of £655.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) news, insider Marlene Wood purchased 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,652.80 ($17,837.47).

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

