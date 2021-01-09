GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$52.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) traded as high as C$47.50 and last traded at C$47.01, with a volume of 13548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.90.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDI. TD Securities raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

