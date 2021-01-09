General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $150.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

