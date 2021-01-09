Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GENE opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

