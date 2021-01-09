Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.18 on Friday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

