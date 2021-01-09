Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

