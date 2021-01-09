GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) Trading 6.3% Higher

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €12.92 ($15.20) and last traded at €12.84 ($15.11). 73,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.08 ($14.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.09 and a 200 day moving average of €11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97.

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.