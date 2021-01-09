Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $92.05 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 586.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,937,000.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

