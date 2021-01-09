Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 681,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 262,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

