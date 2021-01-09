Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $291.76 million, a PE ratio of -149.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

