Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

