Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold a total of 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.