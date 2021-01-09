GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $581,641.44

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $581,641.44 and approximately $358,177.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com.

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

