Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOL. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.72 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. The business had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

