Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.65–0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.36.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.