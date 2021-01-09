GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $156,898.76 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 463.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $156,898.76 and approximately $76.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005395 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005052 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

