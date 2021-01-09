Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 2,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.