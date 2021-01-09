GoNetwork Trading Up 66.5% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One GoNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. GoNetwork has a market cap of $163,445.62 and approximately $30,482.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.47 or 0.99835587 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043992 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co.

GoNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

