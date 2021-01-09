Gordon Haskett Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $66.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lifted by Gordon Haskett from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WH. BidaskClub downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

