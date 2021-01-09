Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $59.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Graco news, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

