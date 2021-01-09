Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 228,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 770,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 92,851 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 400,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 81,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.