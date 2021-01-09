Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,179,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

