Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

LHC Group stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $203.88.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

