Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

