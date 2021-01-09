Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

