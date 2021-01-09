Gradient Investments LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,505.70, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,356 shares of company stock worth $1,420,681. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

