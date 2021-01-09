Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

