Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $264.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

