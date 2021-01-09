Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of LPX opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

