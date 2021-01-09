Gradient Investments LLC Sells 969 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.