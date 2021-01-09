Graviocoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $858.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $858.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00051015 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

