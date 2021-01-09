Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $214.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92. Gravity has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $239.90.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gravity by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 9.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gravity by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.