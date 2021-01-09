Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJX. BTIG Research began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:AJX opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

