Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

