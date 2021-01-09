Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,172,000 after buying an additional 429,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,843.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,674 shares of company stock worth $25,254,619 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

