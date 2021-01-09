Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,031 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

