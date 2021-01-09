Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Momo worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 3,880.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 107.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at about $5,580,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

