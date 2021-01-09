Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,182 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

